Syracuse Mets Pitching Huge Discount for Ballpark Beer Fest

The history of cheap booze promotions at sporting events is... well, not great. Luckily Ballpark Beer Fest in Syracuse is not accompanied by an actual game.

Hoping to attract big numbers, the Syracuse Mets are offering a steep discount on 2022's edition of Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest. The cost of entry has been slashed from $55 in 2021 to just $25 this year. That's more than a 50% cut.

The event takes place Saturday, September 24th from 1 to 4pm at NBT Bank Stadium in North Syracuse. There will not be a game going on, as the Syracuse Mets will be out of town. Instead there will be live music from Irv Lyons Jr. and the Light, Tim Forbes, and a live DJ at the 315 Bullpen Bar.

By lowering the price, Syracuse Mets management hopes to draw more people to the beer sampling event, which features over 40 different breweries. The vendors will be scattered all along the concourse at the stadium.

TEN CENT BEER NIGHT

I'll admit, when I first heard of a "cheap beer ballpark promotion," my mind immediately went to the infamous "Ten Cent Beer Night" held by the Cleveland Indians during a game against the Texas Rangers in 1974. Cleveland fans got so drunk and unruly that the Indians had to forfeit the game. Sports franchises thought twice about offering a beer promotion like that again.

Thankfully, this is just a standalone event for craft beer lovers. For tickets to the Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest, including general admission, early bird, and designated driver, visit their website.

