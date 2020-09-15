Barkley, Giants O-Line Poor as Judge Era Kicks Off with Loss

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Saquon Barkley had one of his worst games for the New York Giants. The offensive line struggled against one of the NFL’s top front sevens and Daniel Jones showed turnovers remain his biggest problem. Combine it all and the Joe Judge era as the Giants coach did not get off to a rousing start. Ben Roethlisberger threw three touchdown passes and the Pittsburgh Steelers held Barkley to 6 yards on 15 carries in a 26-16 win over New York. Judge says the mark of his team will be how much it improves after Week 1.

