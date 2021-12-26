‘Batgirl’ Cast List Includes Michael Keaton

The cast list for Batgirl has recently been revealed, and on it is none other than Michael Keaton. According to the Warner Bros.’ 2022 Preview press release, Keaton will be involved in the upcoming HBO Max film — presumably as Batman.

Leslie Grace (In The Heights) will be suiting up as Batgirl, AKA Barbara Gordon. She will be joined onscreen by J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, and Jacob Scipio. Now that we know that Keaton will also be acting in the project, we have to wonder: Is he reprising his role as Caped Crusader one more time? (And if not: How do you cast Michael Keaton in a Batgirl movie and not have him play Batman?!?)

Check out the press release below (via Batgirl Film News):

It certainly would make sense for Keaton to appear as Bruce Wayne in the Batgirl movie, considering he’s already signed on to portray the role in another upcoming DC Comics film. Recently, he donned the black superhero suit once again for The Flash. J.K. Simmons is also reprising his role of Commissioner Jim Gordon, Barbara Gordon’s father, who was last seen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

All this being said, that doesn’t mean that Batman will necessarily steal the show in Batgirl. According to CBR, Grace went on the record to say: “Batman's out — he’s doing a whole bunch of stuff — so I’m going to need some of my ladies to help me out on this next run, you know what I'm saying?”

Batgirl is expected to arrive on HBO Max in 2022.

