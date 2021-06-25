BBB Scam Alert! Watch Out For Child Tax Credit Scams

The Better Business Bureau says child tax credits are coming and so are the scammers.

The Internal Revenue Service will be sending payments to qualified recipients via direct deposit, debit cards or paper check as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

The payments are scheduled to start on July 15.

The payments are an advance on the child tax credit, which means eligible people will get up to half of their child tax credit in these monthly payments and the other half when they file their 2021 taxes.

You can go to IRS.gov to see who qualifies, how much you may receive, and how to address any problems.

With the payments on the way, the BBB and the Federal Trade Commission are warning everyone to be on the lookout for scams.

They say when the government is in the news, scammers will likely use their standard playbook.

In many cases scammers will offer to “help” get your payment earlier or get more money.

BBB and the FTC are sharing the following tips:

Avoid impostor scams - Government agencies like the IRS or Social Security Administration will not call, text, DM, or email you.

- Government agencies like the IRS or Social Security Administration will not call, text, DM, or email you. Do not give out any personal information , like social security numbers, bank account information, or credit/debit card numbers.

, like social security numbers, bank account information, or credit/debit card numbers. Eligibility requirements and payment disbursements are monitored by the IRS only.

When someone is requiring payments by gift card, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency, it is likely a scam.

You can learn more tips on how to avoid scams by reading 10 steps to avoid scams. If you have been the victim of this or another scam, make others aware by filing a report on BBB.org/ScamTracker.