Be Empowered and Inspired at the Mohawk Valley Go Red For Women Event

Did you know that heart disease and stroke are the leading causes of death in women in the United States? It claims the lives of more than 500 thousand each year, and that's why we're gathering - to fight together.

The goal of the Go Red for Women campaign is "to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally." Since over 80% of cardiac events can be prevented, advocacy and education are important components of saving the lives of women.

We've teamed up once with the American Heart Association of the Mohawk Valley for their Go Red for Women virtual event. It's normally held in person, but for obvious reasons we'll be gathering via Zoom. I'll be emceeing the event on June 9 from noon to 1PM!

This event helps to raise awareness and money for the American Heart Association with guest speakers, really inspiring stories, and a chance to get to know other attendees.

Here's what you can look forward to at this year's virtual event:

Hear from Stroke Survivor Rosalind Passley.

Kristy Mandour will be our keynote speaker, about the stress that women face and how to live our best lives.

Meet our local Teens of Impact

Participate in a refreshing mindfulness exercise and break into Heart to Hearts chat groups.

If you're interested in attending the event, we ask that you register in advance and save your spot! You can do so by visiting UticaGoRed.Heart.org.

I hope you'll be able to join us for a very inspiring and informational day! Please let me know if you'll be there inside our station app (but don't forget to register in advance above!)

