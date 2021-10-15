Are You The Next Red Cap Ambassador? Share Your Story

The American Heart Association is looking for Red Cap Ambassadors for America’s Greatest Heart Run and Walk, which will take place on May 7, 2022.

Red Cap Ambassadors serve as spokespersons for the event.

They’ll also share their stories of surviving heart disease or stroke.

Duties of the Red Cap Ambassadors include:

Working with American Heart Association volunteers to create a video telling their story

Speaking at events connected to America’s Greatest Heart Run and Walk, which will take place on May 7, 2022.

Being interviewed by media

Sharing their stories on the American Heart Association’s social media sites

If you know someone who lives with heart disease or stroke and would be willing to raise awareness about the ways the American Heart Association fights heart disease and stroke, nominations are being accepted until Nov. 12.

Children and adults can be nominated and you can also nominate yourself.

“We all know the statistic that 1 in 3 people are affected by heart disease,” said Steve Gassner, administrative officer at Mohawk Valley Water Authority, logistics chair of America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk, and chair of the Mohawk Valley Board of Directors of The American Heart Association. “But the numbers don’t tell us what life is like for the people who live with heart disease. Our Red Cap Ambassadors do. I hope anyone who is a survivor of heart disease or stroke will nominate themselves, or, if they know someone, that they will nominate them. Celebrating the Red Caps is truly a highlight of America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk.”

Candidates can be nominatedat UticaHeartRunWalk.org.

