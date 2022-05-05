Big Changes For This Year’s Heart Run And Walk, What You Need To Know
America’s Greatest Heart Run and Walk Weekend is almost here!
The WIBX Heart Radiothon is taking place May 6 from 6 AM-6 PM and May 7 from 7 AM-1 PM.
You can make your donation by calling 866-716-9429. See the photos below of who came and stopped by the Heart Radiothon.
WIBX Radiothon Heart Run and Walk 2022!
After being held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s run and walk will be taking place as an in-person event at a new location.
The Heart Run and Walk will be held on Saturday, May 7 at Accelerate Sports on Judd Road in Whitestown.
The Health Expo will take place at Accelerate from 8:00 AM to noon
The 5K run will begin at 8:00.
Opening ceremonies for the 3-mile Heart Walk start at 9:00 and participants are invited to walk any time between 9:00 and 11:00.
Between 6:45 a.m. and noon on Saturday, May 7, the following roads will be closed:
- Judd Rd from Westmoreland to Halsey
- Halsey Rd from Gibson to Judd
- And Gibson Rd from Halsey to Westmoreland
Parking will be at MetLife on Airport Road in Oriskany. Birnie Buses will shuttle people between MetLife and Accelerate from 7:00 AM. until 1:00 PM.
This year's Red Cap Ambassadors are:
- John Nogas, who survived a heart attack in 2019
- Ryan Leogrande, who, after watching himself flatline in the hospital, made lifestyle changes and lost 100 pounds
- Tara Davis, who has Down’s Syndrome and had open-heart surgery when she was an infant and is now 36.
The 51st annual WIBX/Slocum Dickson Heart Radiothon will take place on Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7.
The Radiothon will be held on Friday, from 6:00 to 6:00, and Saturday, from 7:00 to 1:00.
The numbers to call to make a pledge are (315) 624-WIBX or (866) 716-WIBX.
The Heart Run-Walk weekend goal is $750,000.
For more information on the Heart Run and Walk, visit UticaHeartRunWalk.org.