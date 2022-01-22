Heart disease is the number one killer of women. Each February, the American Heart Association invites you to 'Go Red' to raise awareness and advocate for women's health.

National Wear Red Day is coming up on February 1st. In honor of this day that brings awareness to women's heart health, we ask that you 'Glow Red' with your fellow businesses, organizations, coworkers and friends, in Central New York.

On the behalf of the American Heart Association of CNY, we are asking local organizations and businesses all around Central New York to "Go Red" on Friday, February 4, 2022.

What’s “Go Red” you might be wondering?

A one day national phenomenon in which cities across the country light up red at 4pm to bring awareness for women with heart disease.

Businesses participate by having their employees dress in red, or light up the outside of their businesses.

By lighting up your business with red flood lights, red string lights, or any other creative way, we bring awareness and hope to those women that are suffering.

As a one day national phenomenon, we would like Central New York to make a statement. We are asking you, as a local business leader, to help spread awareness. For if the local business leaders throughout the area participate, we hope that the rest of the Mohawk Valley will follow suit and take the "Red Pledge.”

Townsquare Media and the American Heart Association hope you will participate in our local “Go Red” Day on Friday, February 4, 2022. Please take the "Red Pledge” and help the Mohawk Valley shine red to bring awareness to women’s heart health.

If you are a business that would like to "Glow Red" for women's heart health, you can send an email to Tionna De Freitas at Tionna.Defreitas@heart.org or call 315-409-3310.

Here's all the businesses who have pledged to "Go Red" this year

A&P Master Images

Adirondack Bank Center

AmeriCU Credit Union

Darman Manufacturing Company

Delmonico's Italian Steakhouse

Easy Auto Glass

Masonic Care Community

Mohawk Valley Practioner's

Paradigm Consulting, Inc.

Polish Community Club Utica

Preferred Mutual Insurance Company

Schultz Auto Works

The Oneida Country Office Building

Townsquare Media

Twin Ponds Golf & Country Club

Utica Zoo

Waterville Residential Care Center

Matrovito Hyundai

NYSTEC