76 Beautiful Christmas Trees Across The Utica And Rome Area Of New York

History of Christmas Trees

The history of Christmas trees goes way back to the symbolic use of evergreens in ancient Egypt and Rome. The tradition continued on with the German tradition of candlelit Christmas trees first brought to America in the 1800s.

A lot of myths surround the origins of Christmas trees. One legend says that Martin Luther, who catalyzed the Protestant Reformation, believed that pine trees represented the goodness of God. Another myth popular in the 15th century tells the story of St. Boniface, who in the 8th century thwarted a pagan human sacrifice under an oak tree by cutting down that tree; a fir tree grew in its place, with its branches representing Christ’s eternal truth. Some versions of this St. Boniface legend say he cut down the new fir tree and hung it upside down, which is believed to have led to the tradition of trees being hung upside down to represent the Holy Trinity — sometimes with an apple wedged at the point instead of a star. All of these stories may have helped the Christmas tradition spread.

How Did Christmas Trees Start Showing Up As A Holiday Tradition?

Long before Christianity, plants and trees that remained green all year had a special meaning for people in the winter. According to History, in many countries it was believed that evergreens would keep away witches, ghosts, evil spirits, and illness.

Where Are Trees Grown?

Christmas trees are grown in all 50 states including Hawaii and Alaska.