It was a real-life Disney movie in Orange County, NY this week. A beaver family took their kids out on the lake for some fun and food, and luckily local nature photographer Amy Comerford was there to capture the magic.

Amy Comerford A 3-month-old kit snacking on a twig (Amy Comerford) loading...

Beavers in Orange County, NY

One of the sweetest details of these photos is that there are three generations of Beavers frolicking in the water; a 3-month-old and a 1-year-old were swimming under the watchful eye of mom and dad. There may be an even cooler detail too, but we'll get to that in a second. First let's look at dad's hilarious face below (is he cupping his paw to his ear to hear his kids better?).

Amy Comerford Amy Comerford loading...

Beavers in the Hudson Valley

It's hard not to compare animal families to their human counterparts. Just look at mom with her baby (below). The sweet check-in with a nose boop makes it feel like these adorable wood-chompers could just as easily be a person and their child. But let's get to the coolest detail about this furry family...

Amy Comerford Mom and her 3-month-old share a special moment (Amy Comerford) loading...

Beaver Family in New York

What's so special about this beaver pack is that Amy may have captured maternity photos of the pregnant mother with her now 3-month-old kit (that's science-talk for baby beaver) a few months ago. Back in March, Amy shared photos of one of the chunkiest beavers anyone had ever seen, and many commenters wondered if it was pregnant (below). If it's the same beaver, we could now be looking at the baby that was making mom look so rotund.

Amy Comerford In a photo from March, this massive beaver looks pregnant (Amy Comerford) loading...

Check out more family photos below, and keep scrolling to check out the other cute Hudson Valley water-mammal, adorable otters.

