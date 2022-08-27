This Bar Has Been Named The Best In New York State

This Bar Has Been Named The Best In New York State

That's a pretty bold claim, right? The best bar in the whole entire state?  My guess is there are hundreds, if not thousands of bars that would beg to differ. But, 24/7 Wall St. stands by its list of the best bar in every state, so let's take a look at the one named the best in New York.

Photo by Rirri on Unsplash
loading...

 

What Criteria Did 24/7 Wall St. Use To Pick The Best Bars In Every State?

 
Being named the best bar in any state, especially New York, is a tall order. I mean, according to Vinepair.com there are 3,389 bars in New York State. How did 24/7 Wall St. come up with its list? According to the website it looked at data from quite a few places,

To determine the best bars in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed articles and rankings on America’s best bars on North America’s 50 Best Bars, Eater, The Daily Meal, Men’s Journal, Mashed, and The Culture Trip, as well as numerous local and regional websites.

Which Bar Was Named The Best In All Of New York State?

Google Maps
loading...

Attaboy Was Named The Best Bar In New York State

New York City (134 Eldridge St, New York, NY 10002)

It has a pretty impressive 4.5-star rating on Google and is also #34 on the list of The World's 50 Best Bars 2021. Ive never been to Attaboy, so I cant agree or disagree with 24/7 Wall St.

If you want to check out Attaboy and see if it really deserves the title of the best bar in NY, it's open from 6 pm to 4 am, 7 days a week. It does not take reservations.

You can check out St.'s list of the best bars in every state here

Get our free mobile app

You Can't Legally Buy Booze In Any Of These 7 Towns In New York State

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State

To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate, a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.
Categories: New York News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top