This Bar Has Been Named The Best In New York State

That's a pretty bold claim, right? The best bar in the whole entire state? My guess is there are hundreds, if not thousands of bars that would beg to differ. But, 24/7 Wall St. stands by its list of the best bar in every state, so let's take a look at the one named the best in New York.

Photo by Rirri on Unsplash Photo by Rirri on Unsplash

loading...

What Criteria Did 24/7 Wall St. Use To Pick The Best Bars In Every State?



Being named the best bar in any state, especially New York, is a tall order. I mean, according to Vinepair.com there are 3,389 bars in New York State. How did 24/7 Wall St. come up with its list? According to the website it looked at data from quite a few places,

To determine the best bars in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed articles and rankings on America’s best bars on North America’s 50 Best Bars, Eater, The Daily Meal, Men’s Journal, Mashed, and The Culture Trip, as well as numerous local and regional websites.

Which Bar Was Named The Best In All Of New York State?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Attaboy Was Named The Best Bar In New York State

New York City (134 Eldridge St, New York, NY 10002)

It has a pretty impressive 4.5-star rating on Google and is also #34 on the list of The World's 50 Best Bars 2021. Ive never been to Attaboy, so I cant agree or disagree with 24/7 Wall St.

If you want to check out Attaboy and see if it really deserves the title of the best bar in NY, it's open from 6 pm to 4 am, 7 days a week. It does not take reservations.

Get our free mobile app

You Can't Legally Buy Booze In Any Of These 7 Towns In New York State