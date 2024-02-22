5 Best Places in Central New York to Sip a Few Back on National Margarita Day
Today is National Margarita Day and if you've had a rough day at the office or on the job, we have a great list of ___ places you can go indulge in a tequila heavy happy hour!
Everyone loves a good margarita whenever the mood strikes. Who knew that National Margarita Day falls in February instead of Cinco de Mayo or some time in the summer. But, nonetheless maybe it's the end of a dreary winter and start of spring that gets people needing that salty, spicy or sweet concoction.
Lucky for you Central New Yorkers there are plenty of amazing places for you to indulge in this classic cocktail to celebrate the day!
1. The Celtic Harp - 805 Varick Street in Utica
I know this is an Irish Pub but there is no drink the bartenders at "The Harp" can't make to perfection. From their big old dining room to their huge bar you won't be disappointed with the atmosphere and taste of your margarita here. Most margaritas are Irish green anyway.
2. Rio Grande Tex Mex Grill - 3913 Oneida Street in New Hartford
This is a staple in the area known as "Washington Mills." This is technically New Hartford but everyone knows it as Washington Mills. Not only is there food amazing here, but you can also get this tequila based beauty in both classic or frozen form here. Try the chips and salsa too, yum!
3. Nail Creek Pub & Brewery - 720 Varick Street in Utica
Another popular hangout spot on Varick Street in Utica is Nail Creek Pub & Brewery. Not only is their food delicious, but as Facebook user Phil Farda says when it comes to Margaritas, "It's Nail Creek Pub for me. All made with fresh ingredients and not overly strong or sour."
4. Peacock Bar & Grill - Cicero, NY
If you are in the Syracuse area make sure to stop by Peacock where they offer a variety of Margarita flavors including "Dipped in Blue," "Spicy Blackberry" and "Pretty in Pink" to name a few. They do $5 Margs on Mondays, in case you miss your chance today.
5. Margaritas Mexican Cantina - Syracuse, NY
This is one of the best Mexican restaurants in the region and they offer great food and amazing drinks. You can even get Margarita towers for all of your friends and family to share. SO, why not make the drive down thruway to experience this magnificent experience.
I know I may have missed your favorite place, but if you're looking to just sip a few back and have a good time, get out there and do it. After all, you can make it Margarita Day any day you want and wherever you want. Most people make their own best Margs right at home.
