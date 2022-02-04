This Town Ranked Best in New York to Retire in Will Surprise You

When you think of retiring, you may think of “Snowbirds” heading down to Florida or Arizona for the winter. Or maybe spending time on the fairways of the Carolinas is your dream scenario?

Aside from picking the state that you may want to retire in, picking the right city is a major life decision. If you or someone you know is reaching that point in life where it’s time to decide on where to settle down for the golden years, there is a spot that’s much closer to home, that was recently ranked the “Best City to Retire In” in New York State. And that city may just surprise you.

According to an Insurify survey, The City of Lockport is the best of the best for 2021, when it comes to cities to retire in, in New York State. Lockport, seated in Niagara County has a population of just over 21,000 residents according to census figures, but it checks many of the boxes that make it an ideal retirement destination.

Insurify had several factors which went into the decision of crowning the best city in each of the fifty states, including;

“Real estate affordability, life expectancy, access to healthcare, driver and pedestrian safety, and low crime rates, retirees have a high quality of life in these communities.”

So, when you reach that point in life where you are gearing up to watch Matlock and perfect your Mahjong game, The City of Lockport may be the place for you. Bonus, the City does boast six Golf Courses!

