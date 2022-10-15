Shockingly This Is The Best City To Buy A Car In New York

If you are in the market to buy a used car there is probably one city in New York State that wouldn't even think about buying a vehicle.

But it turns out that the last city you would think is a used vehicle is one of the best places in the country to score a deal on a used vehicle.

The best city in New York State to get a deal on a used vehicle is the one city that most people don't even think people don' drive in. That would be New York City.

According to US News and World Report New York City is ranked as the third-best major city to buy a used vehicle. 23% of the used vehicles on the market in the "Big Apple" are considered a good deal. Miami and Cleveland are the only two other major cities that have a higher percentage of good deals on used vehicles.

Of course, the cost of used vehicles has risen over the past three years and it looks like those prices won't drop soon. Supply chain issues along with the rising cost of materials, the prices, and the supply of new cars continue to be limited making the value of used vehicles even more valuable.

If you are looking for a deal on a used vehicle, it might be worth the drive to the "Big Apple" and while you are there why not take in a Broadway show too?

