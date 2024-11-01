Central New York Hotspot Named Top Romantic Fall Getaway
You don't have to wait for Valentine's Day for a romantic getaway.
Fall is the coziest season for a reason. Nothing is better than snuggling by the fire with some warm apple cider and an oversized blanket.
It is also the perfect time to take a long weekend to enjoy some well-deserved peace and quiet with your loved one before the hectic holidays.
Read More: New Yorkers Spend the Most Money on Holiday Shopping
If a weekend escape sounds like an excellent idea, there's a place in Central New York that was just voted one of the best places in the state for a romantic vacation.
DatingAdvice asked 3,000 couples to recommend their favorite fall getaway destinations. Among the most popular places was the Finger Lakes.
Those who slipped away for some quality time there said the place offers stunning lake views and plenty of wineries to drink in the scenic views.
Respondents also said there's plenty of cozy inns overlooking the water to really heighten the experience, such as Los Gatos Bed & Breakfast and the Skaneateles Suites.
Also, for those who are on the more active side, the Finger Lakes offer some of the most picturesque hiking trails in the state, like Grimes Glen Park and Hazlitt Red Cat Cellars.
It also helps that a town located right on Cayuga Lake was voted America's best small town for spas and wellness.
Aurora was highlighted in a recent review from Travel+Leisure for having inns dedicated to relaxation, rejuvenation, and romance.
Credit: Inns of AuroOther places New York couples said were worthy of a weekend getaway include Cold Spring, Lake Placid, and Saranac Lake.
Cold Spring actually came in as the #1 pick in DatingAdvice's survey, with respondents calling the charming Hudson Valley village the perfect place for scenic views, quaint shops, and cozy cafes.
If a small vacation is in order, these places should offer the perfect escape for you and your significant other.
With everything going on in the world, you certainly deserve a treat.
