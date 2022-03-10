Going to an Irish pub for a St. Patrick's Day celebration is almost like going to see an old friend. And you don't have to be a drinker to enjoy it, either.

The pubs will fill to overflowing from New Paltz to Indian Lake to Canandaigua and to Buffalo when the world shines green on St. Patrick's Day. The food will be good and plentiful at these pubs, the beers and Irish whiskeys will flow steadily, and the music will be stomping and lively. So what is not to like? Everybody is Irish on St. Patrick's Day, and these 21 Irish pubs are among the best you can find.

We recognize that there are hundreds of pubs in Upstate New York, some who just call themselves "Irish" even though they have no DNA of an Irish pub. Others are green through and through and follow many of the old Irish traditions.

This list of Irish pubs covers all bases. From small town pubs which fly the Irish flag year round (like McSweeney's in Indian Lake, deep in the Adirondakcs), to big city pubs like Coleman's, in the heart of the Irish heritage neighborhood of Syracuse, a pub which will attract thousands over the celebration weekend, they are all familiar and comfortable places to "get your green on" with family and friends this year.

You will notice one Irish pub is definitely not in the Upstate New York area. It is pub #21. It is on this list because if you put everything you need to make a real, true Irish pub and blended them all together, yes, you would get this historic tavern.

Let us know what your favorite Irish pub is if it isn't on our list.

So, go, and enjoy, after all "the pipes. the pipes are calling you."

