Betrus Announces Candidacy For Utica Common Council

A life-long Utica resident is announcing his candidacy for the Utica Common Council.

Republican Joseph Betrus, Jr. will be running for the 6th Ward Council seat currently held by Samantha Colosimo-Testa.

The 57-year old Betrus has worked for the Coca-Cola company for 38 years.

He says his goal is to continue to move the city forward and work with political and business leaders from the community to achieve the best for the people of the 6th Ward and the City of Utica.

The 6th Ward includes North Utica and part of East Utica.