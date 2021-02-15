Delvin Moody To Seek Re-Election To Utica Common Council

5th Ward Utica Councilman Delvin Moody has announced he’ll be seeking re-election to the Common Council in November.

“I am pleased to announce my candidacy for Re-Election to the Utica Common Council. Since my election, this past year we have been able to restore a city-wide commitment to development in Cornhill and sustainable change. Not-For-Profit Agencies, Corporations, Government agencies are all reinvesting in the future of the area and it is exciting!” said Moody.

Moody was first elected to the Common Council in 2019.

He says it has been an honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Cornhill and he feels the area is moving in the right direction.

Moody says there is so much to be done and he’s looking forward to serving on the Utica Common Council again.