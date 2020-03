Big City, Big Worry: New Yorkers Fret as Bustling City Slows NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 12: People walk near the Theater District in Manhattan on March 12, 2020 in New York City. New York City’s Broadway theaters will need to close by 5 p.m. Thursday after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced a ban on gatherings of 500 people or more amid the growing coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)