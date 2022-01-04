Big Fishing Changes Possible Across New York State.

State officials want opinions from Empire State residents regarding potential new fishing rules.

Get our free mobile app

The New York State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the release of a proposal to clarify and simplify sportfishing regulations based on public feedback and DEC fisheries manager reviews of rules associated with the management of the State's fisheries.

The proposed rulemaking also includes a limited number of waterbody-specific regulation changes to support improved management of these waters.

Getty Images

"These proposed changes will help to align freshwater fishing regulations with the State's current management objectives in a way that is easy for New Yorkers to understand and reflects their input. This proposal was driven by public comments and expert feedback, and represents DEC's continued commitment to making fishing more enjoyable and accessible by eliminating unnecessary and outdated rules," Seggos said.

Stephen Schauer

Highlights of the proposal include:

New rules for trout management in ponded waters, which consolidates 143 waterbody and 33 county-wide special regulations (PDF) into a new statewide regulation that permits anglers to harvest five fish per day, only two of which can be greater than 12 inches in length. The proposal seeks to better align regulations with intended outcomes. Most inland ponds and lakes stocked with brown trout and rainbow trout are managed for put-and-take or put-grow-and-take fisheries. Waters managed for these species and purpose are proposed to be open all year, while brook trout ponds, which are largely managed for self-sustaining wild populations, will be closed to fishing between Oct. 16 and March 31. This rule will increase the longevity of stocked brook trout that are highly vulnerable to ice fishing.

Removing the statewide closed season restriction on lake trout and Atlantic salmon. Keeping the season open year-round consolidates 24 lake trout and 33 Atlantic salmon waterbody-specific regulations (PDF) into statewide regulations consistent with current management practices, as over the years a greater number of these waters have been open all year under special regulations. In addition, six outdated lake trout and five unnecessary Atlantic salmon special regulations are proposed to be eliminated.

Allowing ice fishing unless specifically prohibited in New York, except for Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Warren, and Washington counties, where the existing "ice fishing is prohibited unless specifically permitted in waters inhabited by trout" regulation will still apply. Trout fishing in ponds is currently allowed in most other waters, so allowing it statewide with the nine-county exception will reduce the number of special regulations needed overall.

Providing consistency in opening and closing fishing season dates for sportfish. DEC currently uses a mixed approach for season dates. Some seasons begin on a specific date, while others start on a designated Saturday. Based on results of an angler poll conducted earlier this year, DEC is proposing that all sportfish seasons begin and end on specific dates. Notable changes to statewide opening dates are:

May 1 for walleye, northern pike, pickerel, and tiger muskellunge; June 1 for muskellunge; June 15 for black bass; and Aligning special regulations with new season dates for these species.

Eliminating the current three-fish-per-day daily walleye limit in Oneida Lake and reverting to the statewide five-fish-per-day limit due to the abundant adult walleye population (PDF).

Correcting a previous rule change omission by changing the daily limit for steelhead on the Lower Niagara River from three to two fish per day.

Establishing a no-limit, all-year season and 12-inch-minimum length restriction for walleye on Skaneateles Lake to suppress this introduced species, which has the potential to negatively impact the lake's high-quality trout and salmon fishery.

Banning snatching and spearing in select waters.

Ingram Publishing

The full text and a summary of the proposed regulatory changes are available on DEC's website. DEC is interested in anglers' viewpoints and encourages public feedback on these proposals.

Jupiterimages

Comments should be submitted via e-mail to regulations.fish@dec.ny.gov with the subject line "Fishing Regulations Proposal Comments" or via mail to the Inland Fisheries Section, NYSDEC, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-4753. Comments will be accepted through Feb. 6, 2022.

Fisherman Gets Up Close Look at Majestic Moose in the Adirondacks

Nearly a Dozen New York Supermarkets Forced to Close Eleven supermarkets across New York State were sold off.

Photos: Fire in Hudson Valley Destroys Historic New York Resort

Over 1 Foot of Surprise Snow Shocks Parts of Hudson Valley, New York State Despite not much snow in the forecast, a number of local residents actually dealt with over one foot of "surprise" snow.

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access.

Bill Murray Stuns New York Fans By Showing Up At West Point

Unacceptable New York Roads Costing Drivers Insane Amount of Money A study found a shocking amount of "unacceptable" roads in New York are costing residents a ton of money each year. The good news, that may change. Here's why.

40 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York