CNY Racing Legend & Man Behind Ferris Mowers Passes Away

Local racing legend and the man behind the creation, development, and growth of the Ferris Brand of mowers, has passed away.

Former Utica-Rome Speedway owner Bill Shea, of Stockbridge, New York died unexpectedly on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the age of 67.

For nearly 50 years, Bill was a driving force behind Ferris Mowers.

Bill’s contacts within the Outdoor Power Equipment Industry reached worldwide, making many friends through various dealers, suppliers, and manufacturers, becoming a well-respected voice within the industry.

Credit - Kim Shea via Facebook Credit - Kim Shea via Facebook loading...

Racing Lover

In his free time, Bill loved to be at the track. He visited victory lane with his car and their drivers several times throughout the Northeast. Bill and his wife Kim even bought the Utica-Rome Speedway in 2015, home to FrogFest for several years.

Bill’s connections in the racing industry also had a wide span and impact, gaining notoriety and respect in the world of short track racing and also in the NASCAR Ranks.

Credit - Kim Shea via Facebook Credit - Kim Shea via Facebook loading...

Touched So Many Lives

Bill touched so many lives in his professional, racing, and personal life and he will be greatly missed.

Bill was a loving, caring, and compassionate husband, father; grandfather, brother, uncle friend, and co-worker who touched the lives of many people. This was evident in all that Bill did in his personal and professional career.

Credit - Kim Shea via Facebook Credit - Kim Shea via Facebook loading...

Visitation & Funeral

Visitation services will be held at the Malecki Funeral Home in Vernon from 2 PM to 4 PM and 6 PM to 8 PM today. Funeral services are Friday at the Holy Family Church at 10 AM. A reception will be held at the Marble Hill Inn following the funeral.

Visitation at Funeral Home

2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Thursday, November 3, 2022

Malecki Funeral Home Inc.

23 Front Street in Vernon, New York.

Mass

10:00 AM

Friday, November 4, 2022

Holy Family Church

4352 Peterboro Street in Vernon, New York.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brent Shea Memorial Scholarship Fund C/O Stockbridge Valley Central School 6011 Williams Road, Munnsville, NY 13409.