Watch Impressive Monster Trucks Crushing Cars In Upstate New York

Feel the Earth move and watch cars get crushed when Monster Truck Madness comes to Upstate New York.

The Monster Truck Racing League will invade the Utica-Rome Speedway with two huge shows on Saturday, September 10th and Sunday, September 11th. You won't just see one monster truck, or two....You'll be able to enjoy six full sized monster trucks crush all sorts of cars, trucks, and more. You'll also be able to enjoy high-flying freestyle motocross too.

According to Utica Rome Speedway, they will also have give you access to a Pre-Event Pit Party/Meet and Greet included with your ticket purchase. That means your kids and family will be able to take photos and meet the drivers. Want to take a ride? Monster Truck Rides are just $10.

Here's a look at a schedule of events:

Gates Open: Noon – Pit Party: 1-2 p.m. – Showtime: 2:30 p.m. Tickets are priced very reasonable too: Adult Admission: $20 (Advance Sale) – $25 (At the Gate) Kids (ages 3-12) Admission: $10 (Advance Sale) – $15 (At the Gate) Children 2 & Under: FREE Event Parking: $5

Monster Truck Madness takes place rain or shine and there are no refunds!

Don't Miss The Ultimate Outlaw 50’ Modifieds & Patriot Sprint Tour

On Tuesday, October 4th you'll want to head to the Utica Rome Speedway for the ‘Ultimate Outlaw 50’ Modifieds & Patriot Sprint Tour (PST) 360 Sprint Cars Cole Cup and Crate 602 Sportsman*

Gates Open for this event at 4PM, Hot Laps take place at 6PM, and racing starts at 7PM. Grandstand Admission is $28 (Adults); $26 (Seniors ages 65 & Up); Kids 11 and under are free. Pit Admission is $35 (Utica-Rome Members) or $40 (Non-Members). You can learn more online here.

