Bills Fans Swarmed The Team They Love Overnight

From touchdowns in New England to a touchdown at the Buffalo Airport, the Buffalo Bills sure gave fans a ton to cheer about this past weekend. After a gritty 33 to 21 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts yesterday, the Buffalo Bills returned home to a swarm of fans who waited for their plane to get to Cheektowaga.

As you will hear many, many, times over the next few weeks, the Buffalo Bills now "control their own destiny" to the post season. What seemed like a struggle just a week ago, is now a very good possibility. It sure was fun to watch Josh Allen an the Bills put on a highlight reel type of game against their division rivals.

Next up for the Buffalo Bills is a non-conference game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bills had an incredible game in New England and now is the time to keep their foot on the gas. There were some mistakes that have to be addressed. Dropped passes, for example, made for a few stressful series during Sunday's game. Hopefully the team will stay healthy and players who are currently on COVID protocol will be ready for the game this Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

