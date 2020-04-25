Bills Get New Tools for Josh Allen, And His Backup?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will have some new young talent to target in 2020.

The Bills drafted their young signal caller a pair of versatile, athletic wide receivers - Central Florida's Gabriel Davis and Oregon's Isaiah Hodgins. Davis had 23 touchdown grabs in three seasons with UCF, while Hodgins set the record for the most recieving TDs at Oregon, a very high flying offense, breaking the mark previously set by NFL standout Brandin Cooks.

Buffalo had already traded it's first round selection earlier this offseason to acquire WR Stefon Diggs.

Allen will have a lot to work with in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Bills used their second round pick to get defenseive end A.J. Epenesa out of Iowa. In three season he totaled 26.5 sacks and 101 tackles while earning first-team All Big Ten honors last season.

In what many considered a surprise pick, Georgia QB Jake Fromm was selected by the Bills in the fourth round. However, it's thought by almost everyone that Allen is Buffalo's guy going forward.

In the third round, the Bills took Utah running back Zack Moss.

The final pick of the draft was Pitt cornerback Dane Jackson.

