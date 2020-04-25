Giants Use Draft to Address Weaknesses at O-Line and Linebacker

New York Giants General Manager David Gettleman wisely addressed his teams biggest areas of concern at the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Giants took three offensive lineman and four linebackers with seven of their ten picks this weekend. The other three picks focused on another 'Giant' weakness - the secondary.

Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas (6-5, 315 lbs) was New York's first-round pick, No. 4 overall. Thought of as the best, or one of the best quarterback protectors in the class, Thomas will provide some much needed protection for the young Daniel Jones. In the third round, Gettleman grabbed another large OT, Penn State's Matt Peart (6-7, 320- lbs). However, the NY Post writes Peart is believed to be a 'developmental' prospect who will likely not be ready to start this coming season. And, Oregon guard Shane Lemieux was taken in the fifth round (150 overall). The 6-4, 310 pound Lemieux never missed a game as a four year starter for the Ducks and was a 2019 second-team All American.

With their second round selection, Big Blue snagged the highly touted Xavier McKinney out of powerhouse Alabama - thought by many to be the best safety in this year's draft.

New York picked a pair of cornerbacks - Darnay Holmes out of UCLA in the fourth round (110th overall), and Chris Williamson from Minnesota in the seventh round (247th overall).

The Giants suffered mightly to find suitable and health linebacks in 2019. They took four in the 2020 draft:

Rd 6 - Cameron Brown - Penn State

Rd 7 - Carter Coughlin - Minnesota

Rd 7 - T.J. Brunson - South Carolina

Rd 7 - Tae Crowder - Georgia

Crowder was the 2020 NFL Draft's 255th and final pick, earning him this year's title as 'Mr. Irrelevant.'

