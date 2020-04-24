Giants, Jets Both Snag O-Line Help in First Round

The New York Giants and New York Jets each went offensive line with their first picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, looking to bring in some additional protection for their young quarterbacks.

With the fourth overall pick on Thursday night, the Giants went with Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas out of Georgia. Pete Prisco of CBS Sports gave the pick at 'B+' grade, calling Thomas the best offensive tackle in this year's class, someone Prisco expects to be a starter for the upcoming season, and for many years to come.

The Jets took the oversized Mekhi Becton out of Louisville with pick No. 11 overall. CBS' Prisco gave the pick a 'B' grade, saying Becton is very large and a 'freak' athletically. However, Prisco writes he may have a tendancy to let himself fall out of shape. In shape, Becton stands 6''-7' and weighs-in at about 360+ pounds.

The next rounds of the draft continue Friday night and into the weekend.

