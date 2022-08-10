Surprising New Feature With the Buffalo Bills New Stadium

The Buffalo Bills are focused on winning a Super Bowl on the field, but lawmakers and the Bills ownership are focused on finalizing details for the Bills brand new, open-air stadium.

The deadline for paperwork to be filed is September 1st but the Bills owners, Pegula Sports and Entertainment and Erie County lawmakers are still working on getting things finalized before that.

We know it will be a $1.4 billion, open-air stadium that will be built directly across from the current location of Highmark Stadium on Abbott Road in Orchard Park. While some renderings of what the outlook should look like on Abbott and Big Tree Roads have been released, we have not yet gotten final renderings of the new stadium.

PSE's Ron Raccuia was a guest on WGR radio in Buffalo on Monday morning and spoke about some details regarding the new Bills stadium.

Maybe the most surprising thing was when Raccuia said fans will actually be closer to the field inside the new stadium, than they currently are in Highmark Stadium. This from Sal Capaccio of WGR radio.

Highmark Stadium is already one of the closest proximity of fans to the field in the NFL, if not, the closest. It truly feels like you're at a college football game. The fact the new stadium will get fans even closer is a very cool feature.

Raccuia also said on WGR radio that renderings for the new stadium are coming very soon, so be on the lookout for that.

