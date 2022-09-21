Buffalo Bills Lose Running Back to the Carolina Panthers

The Buffalo Bills are back at practice on Wednesday, in preparation for their week 3 game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday at 1 pm.

The Bills are on a short week, as they played on Monday Night Football. The Dolphins won against the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday, which gave them an extra day of rest and study against the Buffalo units.

The Bills have relied primarily on their passing game in the first two weeks, but do have a three-headed monster at running back: Devin Singletary, James Cook and Zack Moss.

However, the Bills lost a promising rookie running back off their practice squad on Wednesday.

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Carolina Panthers are signing running back Raheem Blackshear off the Bills practice squad.

Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN confirmed the report.

Any team can sign a practice squad player from another team, as long as they are signing that player to be on their 53-man roster, which the Panthers will do with Blackshear.

Blackshear did not make the Bills 53-man roster based off a numbers game, but he was extremely impressive in the preseason.

The undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech was a highlight for the Bills 2022 preseason games, running well and finding the necessary holes. He's only 5'9'' and 195 lbs., with not top end speed, which is why he went undrafted, but Bills fans were worried a team would claim him if he was waived during camp. That did not happen but now the Panthers want him on their active roster.

