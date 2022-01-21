Perfect Weather in The Forecast for Chiefs vs Bills

Last weekend, there was talk of the Bills Super Wild Card Weekend game against the New England Patriots being one of the coldest ever played by the team. It wasn't a record-breaker, as the game time temp was right around 7 degrees.
The Weather didn't seem to bother the Bills as they rolled to a 47-17 win over New England. And, the weather in Kansas City this weekend shouldn't be an issue either. In fact, it's going to feel more like fall in Buffalo, than the middle of January.
According to the National Weather Service, and local Kansas City weather reports, it looks like it will be a balmy 45 degrees on Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds. It will dip a few degrees by kickoff, down to around 35. Which is about 28 degrees warmer than the kickoff temperature last weekend in Buffalo. It makes us wonder if Ryan Fitzpatrick will be showing up shirtless in the stands at Arrowhead like he did last weekend at Highmark Stadium?
The Bills and The Chiefs have an interesting playoff history, splitting their 4 previous meetings. The last time they matched up is still on everyone's minds here in Western New York, as the Bills lost 38-24.
They will be out for revenge on Sunday. Kickoff is at 6:30 pm locally here in Buffalo, in what is the most anticipated game of the divisional round. The Bills won the most recent game between these two teams when they cruised to a 38-20 win at Arrowhead Stadium back in Week 5.
2021 AFC Championship Game
Al's Bar & Grill - Parkville, Missouri
A Bills Backer Bar is hidden in plain sight in the middle of Chiefs Kingdom.
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills 1st Round Pick
8 Famous Buffalo Bills in another teams Uniform
Chicken Wings - Buffalo
Beer Flight
Dive Bars of Buffalo
Daniel Briere
Buffalo Sabres - 2002-2006
1994 AFC Championship Game
1966 AFL Championship Game
1992 AFC Divisional Playoffs
Things Only Western New Yorkers Say
Things Only Western New Yorkers Say
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Pat Williams (1997 - 2004)
Anthony "Boobie" Dixon (2014-2016)
Antoine Winfield (1999-2003)
COVID Testing In New York State
Niagara Falls Through the Years
Luxury Lake House - Port Colborne
Exquisite Lake House, Port Colborne
Modern Estate - Orchard Park
One-of-a-kind stunning private estate in Orchard Park
Buffalo Bills Thanksgiving Day History
Snowvember - November 2014
What Would You Tear Down in Buffalo and Why?
Devil's Hole State Park
The XFL Through the Years in Pictures
The Best Winter Life Hacks for Buffalonians
Save Your Dollars. Here is Where Kids Can Eat Free
Highmark Stadium Through the Years
8 Famous Buffalo Bills in another teams Uniform
We Found 6 Places for Amazing Inexpensive Eats Around Buffalo
Massive Architecturally Amazing Grand Victorian
12 of the Worst Reviews of The Sabres Arena That You Need to See
The Ranking of Great Buffalo Shows Played by Rn'R Hall of Famers
The 5 Best Bottled Wing Sauces A Buffalonian Will Love
Famous Musicians You Didn't Know were from New York State
A Guide to Buffalo's Excellent Street Art That We Found
5 Beautiful Fall Golf Courses You Need To Play In WNY
Drink At 9 Of The Old Amazing Bars In Buffalo
With The Border Reopening, Here Are 20 Remarkable Canadian Imports
10 Famous People You Didn't Know Lived in Buffalo
These Are the Best Buffalo Bills Fantasy Team Names