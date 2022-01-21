Perfect Weather in The Forecast for Chiefs vs Bills

Last weekend, there was talk of the Bills Super Wild Card Weekend game against the New England Patriots being one of the coldest ever played by the team. It wasn't a record-breaker, as the game time temp was right around 7 degrees.

The Weather didn't seem to bother the Bills as they rolled to a 47-17 win over New England. And, the weather in Kansas City this weekend shouldn't be an issue either. In fact, it's going to feel more like fall in Buffalo, than the middle of January.

According to the National Weather Service, and local Kansas City weather reports, it looks like it will be a balmy 45 degrees on Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds. It will dip a few degrees by kickoff, down to around 35. Which is about 28 degrees warmer than the kickoff temperature last weekend in Buffalo. It makes us wonder if Ryan Fitzpatrick will be showing up shirtless in the stands at Arrowhead like he did last weekend at Highmark Stadium?

The Bills and The Chiefs have an interesting playoff history, splitting their 4 previous meetings. The last time they matched up is still on everyone's minds here in Western New York, as the Bills lost 38-24.

They will be out for revenge on Sunday. Kickoff is at 6:30 pm locally here in Buffalo, in what is the most anticipated game of the divisional round. The Bills won the most recent game between these two teams when they cruised to a 38-20 win at Arrowhead Stadium back in Week 5.

2021 AFC Championship Game Chiefs - 38 Bills - 24

