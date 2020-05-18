Blossvale Man Killed In UTV Accident In Lewis County

State Police say a Blossvale man was killed in UTV accident in Lewis County on Saturday.

Police say 31-year old Danielluis Diaz lost control of his UTV on a gravel parking lot at the Adirondack Speedway in the Town of New Bremen after hitting a rut and then overturned.

Troopers say Diaz was not wearing a helmet or seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Diaz suffered severe head injuries was pronounced dead at Lewis County General Hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.