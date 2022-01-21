Boba Fett Talks Too Much On His Show, Says Temuera Morrison

Star Wars fans have been waiting for decades to learn the story of the mysterious bounty hunter Boba Fett. Now that The Book of Boba Fett is here though, some viewers are voicing complaints about the show, from its sluggish pacing, to its flashback-heavy structure, to its sluggish action, to its depiction of Boba himself, who has been transformed from a ruthless bounty hunter into a surprisingly principled underworld kingpin. Gone is the guy who would solve his problems with a blaster or a rocket from his backpack. Instead, on his new series, Boba Fett wanders around Tatooine trying to negotiate with everyone and anyone he meets. Boba Fett had just four lines in The Empire Strikes Back. In The Book of Boba Fett, he talks constantly.

He talks so often that even the guy who plays Boba Fett, Temuera Morrison, thinks it’s too much. During an interview (designed to promote the show!) with NME, Morrison said that, in his opinion he speaks “far too much on the show.“ He had so much dialogue, in fact that he tried to give some of his lines Ming-Na Wen, who plays Boba’s right-hand woman, Fennec Shand.

Morrison went so far as to recount an incident where show creator Jon Favreau left the production to travel to Atlanta, and he tried to use his absence to cut some of his dialogue. In his version of the story, he then went to another member of the crew and said...

‘This scene tomorrow, I’m talking too much. This bubba doesn’t talk this much! I’ve got all these paragraphs here! I think we should get rid of it! And Jon’s gone to Atlanta, so don’t tell him.’ Next morning on the set I get a call from Atlanta. ‘Uh, Jon wants you to say all that dialogue.’

Personally, I think Morrison ... is right? I have a hard time reconciling the Boba Fett of The Book of Boba Fett with the one from the old movies. Even the character as he appeared on The Mandalorian seemed a lot more more cunning and secretive. This guy ... he really seems to want to get along with everyone. Why? For all his dialogue, I still don’t know the answer to that question.

New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+. There’s a new episode tomorrow, in fact. How much you want to bet Boba Fett talks a lot in that one as well? You can watch the the interview with Morrison and Ming-Na Wen below:

Sign up for Disney+ here.