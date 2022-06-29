Body of Woman Found in Shallow Water in Clarence, NY

This is a developing story. More information will be released as soon as it is available.

An investigation is underway after police discovered a body in the Erie county town of Clarence.

The New York State Police says that troopers located the body of a deceased female at approximately 2:00pm on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The body was found "in a shallow body of water in the area of Spaulding Green Parkway and Goodrich Road, in the town of Clarence," New York.

Spaulding Green Parkway and Goodrich Road, in Clarence, New York via Google Maps (June 2022) Spaulding Green Parkway and Goodrich Road, in Clarence, New York via Google Maps (June 2022) loading...

According to a written release from the NYSP "investigators are working to identify the body and notify family members." There is speculation that the body is that of a woman reported missing but that has not been officially confirmed as of this posting.

Police say that there is no obvious evidence of foul play and no danger to the public. However, the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

