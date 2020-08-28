Boil Water Advisory Issued Following Charlestown Fire

A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for parts of East Utica following yesterday’s fire at the former Charlestown Mall complex.

The Mohawk Valley Water Authority says the order is due to prolonged reduced water pressure associated with fighting the fire.

The MVWA says following a return to normal pressure, the boil water advisory will be in effect until tests show the water is free from contamination.

During this time, customers are advised to boil their water for at least two minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.

The advisory has been issued for the following areas:

▪ Bleecker St. from Turner St. east to Ferguson Rd.

▪ Welshbush Rd. from Industrial Park to Ferguson Rd.

▪ Industrial Park Drive

▪ Acacia Ave.

▪Ferguson Rd.

▪Banek Rd.

▪Willow Lane

▪ Ritzel Rd. Acacia Village

▪Masonic Home Complex

For more information, you can call the MVWA at (315) 792-0309 or visit mvwa.us.