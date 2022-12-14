Nearly 30,000 tons of debris has been removed from the old Charlestown Mall site that sits at the boundary of Utica and Frankfort.

Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency say cleanup work on the ruins left behind by a massive fire in August of 2020 is now complete. And, the removal of all that debris, including asbestos and other contaminants, means it is now ready to be redeveloped.

“This area is now an opportunity for redevelopment. This site was a contaminated eyesore, but through EPA’s Superfund Program, we are turning blight into might, protecting people’s health, and safeguarding the environment,” said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa Garcia. “Over the coming months, EPA will engage with local elected officials and regional economic development leaders to open up discussions about potential future uses at this site.”

Ruins from CharlesTown Mall in Utica. Photo taken on Oct 19, 2020 (Jeff Monaski, WIBX 950) Ruins from CharlesTown Mall in Utica. Photo taken on Oct 19, 2020 (Jeff Monaski, WIBX 950) loading...

Charlestown - a massive 500,000 square foot brick building - had been home over the years to manufacturing operations, a retail mall, storage facility, a business office space, and even Off Track Betting (OTB).

However, a fire in the summer of 2020 tore through and gutted Charlestown. The rubble left behind after the fire sat for nearly two years before EPA began work to cleanup the site this past June.

August 2020 Fire Destroys Charlestown Mall (Photo courtesy of Joseph Betrus - submitted to WIBX) August 2020 Fire Destroys Charlestown Mall (Photo courtesy of Joseph Betrus - submitted to WIBX) loading...

EPA has created a fact sheet for Superfund Redevelopment at the 11-acre Charlestown site, including info on the cleanup history, status of the present site, and possibly reuse opportunities.

