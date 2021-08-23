Police in Utica are searching for a man they believe stole a flat screen television recently from a ground floor room of a local hotel.

According to police, the burglary at the Econolodge in North Utica is now being handled by UPD's burglary unit, according to Sgt. Mike Curley.

"The case has been assigned to our burglary unit who is still investigating. No leads thus far have popped up based on the video but it's still a very open investigation and hopefully some public dissemination will help generate something," said Curley.

The co-owner of the hotel, Rakesh "Rock" Patel, told WIBX that the black male entered the hotel and obtained a key to one of the ground floor rooms that faced a row of shrubs at the side of the building. He said it's believed the man took the television, wrapped it in a sheet from the room, and slid it outside the window and onto the ground. He said the man then drove a blue Subaru along side the building where he grabbed the tv and exited the property.

Patel said the burglary was caught on security camera footage. He said the license plate is visible in the video, but it's not clear what state the plate is from. He's hoping that after watching the video, someone will have some information leading to the man's arrest.

Police say if anyone has information they can contact UPD's burglary unit at 315-223-3510. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477.

Watch the security video here. The owner of the hotel is asking that people share the video in hopes of catching the person responsible.

