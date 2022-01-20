‘The Book of Boba Fett’: Every Episode 4 Easter Egg

This week’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett overlaps with The Mandalorian episode “The Gunslinger,” which first introduced Ming-Na Wen’s character Fennec Shand — and ended with a shadowy figure approaching her body. That mystery person turned out to be Boba Fett, and in “The Gathering Storm,” we see how Boba came to found Fennec, and how he saved her life. While the Mandalorian himself doesn’t appear onscreen, when Boba Fett observes his activities from a distance, a brief snippet of his musical theme is heard on the soundtrack

That’s just one of the Easter eggs, hidden details, and little things you might have missed on this week’s Book of Boba Fett. We also explore the changing attitudes towards technology in Star Wars, the connections to old Star Wars comics, and how the fight featuring the big mean Wookie echoes the cantina scene from Star Wars: A New Hope. Check them all out, and dozens more, in the video below:

If you liked that video on The Book of Boba Fett Episode 4 Easter eggs, check out more of our videos below, including all the Easter eggs in Episode 3, Boba Fett’s tiny role in the old Star Wars movies and how he became a legend anyway, and what would have happened if Darth Vader had killed Emperor Palpatine instead of following him. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Sign up for Disney+ here.