Boonville Man Charged With BWI After Accident On Fourth Lake
A Boonville man is facing boating while intoxicated charges following an accident on Fourth Lake.
Town of Webb Police were called to Fourth Lake near the entrance to the 3rd lake channel on Sunday afternoon for a report of a pontoon boat overturning.
Old Forge Fire and Ambulance and Town of Inlet Police also responded.
When the arrived, the found a small jet boat owned by Daikers Rental Boats overturned and partially submerged with the operator and six passengers in the water.
No injuries were reported and all were transported to land for EMS evaluation.
Police charged the operator of the vessel, 30-year-old Dylan Lyon with operating a vessel while intoxicated and blood alcohol over .08% or greater.
Officials say the initial investigation into the cause of the accident appears to be both alcohol involvement and operator inexperience.