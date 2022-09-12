Boonville Native Experiences Bucket List Dream to Compete on Jeopardy

You may want to tune into Jeopardy. A Central New York native is competing on the show.

Question: A Central New York school a contestant graduated from.

Answer: What is Adirondack Central School?

Adirondack Grad on Jeopardy

Kathy Wilcox, a 1998 graduate of Adirondack High School, will be competing on Jeopardy. "A bucket list experience for sure," said Kathy, who now lives in Chicago. "It brought back memories of Oneida County Fair spelling bees."

Tune in on Monday, September 12 to see how Kathy does.

Central New Yorkers on Jeopardy

Kathy isn't the first Central New York native to compete on the popular game show. A Camden graduate won over $11,000 after being 3-day champion Ed Coulson in August.

Onondaga Community College Professor

In June, a Philosophy Professor at Onondaga Community College had a 2-day run, fulfilling a dream he's had for over two decades.

Cornell University Senior

In February, a Cornell University senior competed in the Jeopardy! National College Championship.

Central New York on Jeopardy

Central New York is well represented on Jeopardy. Not only have there been a number of contestants competing on the show from the area, but there have been several questions about our region on the show as well. Can you answer them?