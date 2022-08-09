Camden Native is Latest Central New Yorker to Try Their Luck On Jeopardy

A woman originally from Camden recently had a 2-day run on the long-running game show Jeopardy.

Baker, who graduated Camden High School in 1998 as the valedictorian of her class, said she's watched Jeopardy with her family for as long as she can remember. She began taking the online test in 2012 and did so every year before finally being invited to an in-person Jeopardy audition.

She fulfilled her dream on the Wednesday, July 27th episode, where she unseated 3-day champion Ed Coulson with a crafty "Final Jeopardy" wager. The category was Real People in Poetry, and the clue was:

Milton wrote of this contemporary: "When by night the glass of" him "observes imagined lands and regions in the moon."

None of the three contestants got the answer correct (Galileo) but Baker made a conservative bet allowing her to win with $11,700.

She told host Ken Jennings that she just came on Jeopardy as a "fun adventure" and never expected to leave as a champion.

The next day, July 28th, Baker returned to face two new contestants. She went into Final Jeopardy in second place with $13,800. The category was "Countries of Europe", and the clue was:

It's the only independent survivor of the Spanish march, buffer states created to protect Christian Europe from the Moors."

The answer was Andora, which Baker answered incorrectly. She wagered all but $5, which resulted in a loss and new Jeopardy champion. Still, a 2-day run on Jeopardy is something Baker can carry with her for the rest of her life.

This isn't the first time in 2022 that a Central New Yorker has appeared on Jeopardy. In late June, a professor from Onondaga Community College also had a 2-day run on the popular quiz show.

