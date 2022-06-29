CNY Professor Set To Make His Jeopardy Debut After A 20 Year Wait
Some people wait a long time to live out their childhood dream. This Central New Yorker had to wait over two-decades.
David Bzdak, a Philosophy Professor at Onondaga Community College, is set to be one of three contestants on an upcoming episode of Jeopardy!
Bzdak told SUNY OCC he's been watching Jeopardy ever since he was little.
My grandmother on my dad's side was a huge fan. She always watched it. I would watch with her and liked the show a lot.
This isn't the first time he's auditioned for the show though. Bzdak has actually been trying to get on Jeopardy! since 2001. He first went to tryouts at Turning Stone Casino, took the 50 question quiz, but never hear back from anyone.
His hopes for getting on were fading until one of his former students, Ashley O'Mara, got on the show four years ago. She told Bzdak what a great experience the show was, and that inspired him to keep auditioning.
Back in April 2021, he took another online test and did great. After being sent another test months later, he joined a Zoom interview and played a trial round of Jeopardy! with a smaller group.
They told all of us we were in a pool of contestants but not everyone would get called.
Flash forward to April of this year and he DID get that call. He said he was beyond excited for the opportunity, but also hopes he doesn't make a fool of himself on national television.
You'll get to see David prove himself Thursday, June 30th at 7:30pm as he takes the Jeopardy! stage with host Mayim Bialik. Check your local listings for more information.