LIVE music, carnival rides and games, dairy demonstrations, tractor pulls, a costume contest, a petting zoo, racing swine, Dyanmo Dogs and opening night fireworks highlight several days of fair fun in Boonville this week.

The Boonville-Oneida County Fair kicked-off Tuesday morning and offers plenty to do and see. If you're looking for a great fireworks show, one is planned for Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m.

The Fair open at 9:00 a.m. for the remainder of the week and weekend, with activities planned throughout each day.

Some Highlights of the Boonville Oneida County Fair Include

The Dynamo Dogs: These captivating canines have more character than a Circus Clown and will perform Tuesday-Friday at the Fair at 6 PM each night.

Among the daily attractions include the Commerford Petting Zoo, Swifty Swine Racing, and you can even get a free Child Identification card for the kids.

Canva Canva loading...

You'll of course find plenty of rides and delicious fair food to enjoy. The Coleman Midway opens at the following times each day:

2PM on Tuesday

3PM on Wednesday and Thursday

1PM on Friday

2pm on Saturday and Sunday

Plenty of LIVE Music:

Tuesday (8-11pm) Grit and Grace Duo

Wednesday (8-11pm) Due North

Thursday (8-11pm) Josh Breen

Friday (9pm-Midnight) Trigger Finger

Saturday (7:30) The Nelson Brothers followed by National Country Musician Tracy Byrd

Jo Dee Messina and Tracy Byrd NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 5: Singers Jo Dee Messina (L) and Tracy Byrd (R) present an award at the "37th Annual CMA Awards" at the Grand Ole Opry House November 5, 2003 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images) loading...

Byrd's career as a country singer has landed him on top of the Billboard Country Singles and Tracks twice. His 1993 hit 'Holdin' Heaven' soared to No.1, as did his more recent 'Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo'.

The Demolition Derby is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening.

For the entire calendar of events visit BoonvilleFair.com.

The Weirdest Marvel Comics Ever Published Of all the thousands of comics published by Marvel, these are far and away the strangest.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

Marvel’s Upcoming Phase Four, Five, and Six Movie and TV Lineup Here’s every movie and show Marvel currently has scheduled for release in Phase Four, Five, and Six of their cinematic universe.