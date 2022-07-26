Boonville Oneida County Fair is Back With Full Schedule and LIVE Music Through Weekend
LIVE music, carnival rides and games, dairy demonstrations, tractor pulls, a costume contest, a petting zoo, racing swine, Dyanmo Dogs and opening night fireworks highlight several days of fair fun in Boonville this week.
The Boonville-Oneida County Fair kicked-off Tuesday morning and offers plenty to do and see. If you're looking for a great fireworks show, one is planned for Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m.
The Fair open at 9:00 a.m. for the remainder of the week and weekend, with activities planned throughout each day.
Some Highlights of the Boonville Oneida County Fair Include
The Dynamo Dogs: These captivating canines have more character than a Circus Clown and will perform Tuesday-Friday at the Fair at 6 PM each night.
Among the daily attractions include the Commerford Petting Zoo, Swifty Swine Racing, and you can even get a free Child Identification card for the kids.
You'll of course find plenty of rides and delicious fair food to enjoy. The Coleman Midway opens at the following times each day:
- 2PM on Tuesday
- 3PM on Wednesday and Thursday
- 1PM on Friday
- 2pm on Saturday and Sunday
Plenty of LIVE Music:
- Tuesday (8-11pm) Grit and Grace Duo
- Wednesday (8-11pm) Due North
- Thursday (8-11pm) Josh Breen
- Friday (9pm-Midnight) Trigger Finger
- Saturday (7:30) The Nelson Brothers followed by National Country Musician Tracy Byrd
Byrd's career as a country singer has landed him on top of the Billboard Country Singles and Tracks twice. His 1993 hit 'Holdin' Heaven' soared to No.1, as did his more recent 'Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo'.
The Demolition Derby is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening.
For the entire calendar of events visit BoonvilleFair.com.