Do Ten Rounds Of Jose Cuervo With This Country Star In Boonville

Do Ten Rounds Of Jose Cuervo With This Country Star In Boonville

Credit - Tracy Byrd Music via Facebook

Get ready to do the 'Watermelon Crawl' up to Boonville this weekend for a country concert like no other.

Scott Gries, Getty Images
loading...

Country legend Tracy Byrd is making his way to the Boonville-Oneida County Fair for a killer performance on July 30th. He's excited to be coming back to Upstate New York for the first time in over two-decades.

We've played the fair before, but it would have had to been the late 90's maybe. I don't think we've been there since then... so it's been too long! We're glad to get back.

Credit - Tracy Byrd Music via Facebook
loading...

Speaking of the 90's, that is one style of country music that has faded away over time. But more recently, it seems there has been a strong wave of country artists coming out with new songs that emulate that 90's country feel.

As you could guess... Tracy Byrd is all about it!

Midland for instance... I really, really love their songs and their records. Their records sound WAY 90's, I mean all the way down to the production. Steel guitar and fiddle, those guys can dust the instruments off, maybe they're gunna get a little work now!

Credit - Tracy Byrd Music via Facebook
loading...

You can see Tracy Byrd for yourself up at the Boonville Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 30th. The show starts at 6:00pm and tickets are still available online.

Check out Big Frog 104's full interview with Tracy Byrd above.

70 Stunning Country Living Photos To Prove There's More to New York than NYC

There's so much more to New York than just the Big Apple. From mountains and rivers to waterfalls and miles of wide-open spaces. Here are 70 picture-perfect country living moments to prove it.

16 Things Central New Yorkers Wish Would Make a Comeback

With the announcement of Toys R Us making a comeback in Macy's department stores, we wanted to know what else you wish would make a comeback. Here's what you wanted most....

Every Country Artist Performing In Upstate NY In 2022

We are set for a big year of Country shows in 2022, and here is a complete list of artists set to perform in 2022 in the Capital Region and all over Upstate New York.

Historic Prohibition Island in Upstate NY Has New Owners

Historic Prohibition Island in Clayton, New York has new owners.

See Why This Plain House On Lake Delta Is Worth $1.5 Million

This $1.5 million home is definitely something to break the bank for. Two homes on the property AND an incredible view? There isn't much more you could ask for. Well, we will leave whether or not the home is worth its asking price up to you.
Filed Under: boonville, boonville oneida county fair, oneida county, tracy byrd
Categories: Events, Summer Fun
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top