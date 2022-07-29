Do Ten Rounds Of Jose Cuervo With This Country Star In Boonville
Get ready to do the 'Watermelon Crawl' up to Boonville this weekend for a country concert like no other.
Country legend Tracy Byrd is making his way to the Boonville-Oneida County Fair for a killer performance on July 30th. He's excited to be coming back to Upstate New York for the first time in over two-decades.
We've played the fair before, but it would have had to been the late 90's maybe. I don't think we've been there since then... so it's been too long! We're glad to get back.
Speaking of the 90's, that is one style of country music that has faded away over time. But more recently, it seems there has been a strong wave of country artists coming out with new songs that emulate that 90's country feel.
As you could guess... Tracy Byrd is all about it!
Midland for instance... I really, really love their songs and their records. Their records sound WAY 90's, I mean all the way down to the production. Steel guitar and fiddle, those guys can dust the instruments off, maybe they're gunna get a little work now!
You can see Tracy Byrd for yourself up at the Boonville Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 30th. The show starts at 6:00pm and tickets are still available online.
Check out Big Frog 104's full interview with Tracy Byrd above.