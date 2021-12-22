Boost OC Vaccine Incentive Program To End On December 31

The Boost OC vaccination incentive program will be ending on December 31.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says the county will not be issuing gift cards to those who are vaccinated or receive a booster shot after that date.

County residents who received a COVID-19 vaccine or booster between July 15 and December 31 are still eligible to receive a $100 gift card.

Picente says additional funding is being made available to help cover those individuals.

“The Boost OC program has been a success in increasing vaccination and booster rates among the residents of Oneida County,” Picente said. “It has also provided a tremendous lift to the businesses and organizations who participated, with more than $2 million being redeemed so far. There are still many eligible residents yet to claim their funds, so that amount will continue to grow. I thank everyone who has done their part to get vaccinated and helped to secure the health and safety of our community.”

The Boost OC program was launched in September using $2.5 million in federal funds that was made available through the American Rescue Act.

So far, more than 50,000 gift cards have been issued to county residents and more than 22,000 have been redeemed.

Eligible residents are contacted via text or email by the county’s program partner Prizeout with redemption instructions.

Individuals can then apply their $100 e-gift to 80 different local businesses and organizations.

Those without the ability to redeem by smart phone, or do so online, are mailed physical $100 gift cards.

For more information on Boost OC, visit ocgov.net.

