12th Oneida County Budget Presented with No Tax Levy Increase

While there are no increases in this year's budget, Picente warns this luxury may not always be a reality moving forward. The 2025 budget proposal and capital plan was presented Friday to The Board of Legislators and totals approximately $549 million. The presented budget is also an operational and balanced budget and includes $151 million in sales tax revenue, $23 million from the Oneida Indian Nation contribution and shed $19 million in debt.

There is no question that the July 16th tornado in Rome had a significant impact on the 2025 budget. Picente says,

We moved $5 million from fund balance to begin to address needs. Together, with our partners, we set up temporary shelters and began to put hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of food replenishment cards into the hands of people just 48 hours after the tornado. We bought a myriad of supplies for impromptu food banks and our mobile units. We put $300,000 towards business recovery. Most importantly we have put nearly $1.4 million into the hands of over 450 residents whose properties were wrecked by this tornado.

Picente says the hard work they've done being fiscally responsible over the years put them in a position to be able to do all of things required of them as far as a balanced budget and storm relief goes.

Another contributing factor to the 2025 proposed budget is the cost of 2024 contract negotiations and settlements. Picente said it was a tough task to keep the levy increase this year at zero. Picente said,

This year, we had increases in cost that were essential to how this government functions and were long overdue. Salaries and benefits are up $30 million. All union contracts are settled. For the first time, we made five-year agreements that consolidated steps and increased pay for all our employees. We were not competitive in the marketplace. We couldn’t recruit and we couldn’t retain. We were not set up for long-term success and a comprehensive approach was necessary and is reflected in these contracts.

In order to keep the tax levy consistent and at zero, some big changes will need to be made. Picente truly feels to keep things steady, "hard choices will have to be considered next year including whether to continue keeping villages whole on their property tax collection, sharing Nation revenue with local governments and using an outdated sales tax formula that doesn’t meet county government requirements."

The budget will be officially voted on by the Oneida County Board of Legislatures at it's November 13th, 2024 meeting.

