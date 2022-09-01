A teenager is facing a painful charge after a fight in Utica on Tuesday.

Officers from the Utica Police Department (UPD) were called to the 1400 block of Dudley Avenue at approximately midnight on August 30, 2022 after receiving a call regarding a possible shots fired incident.

A victim at the scene told police that he and another man had an argument that turned physical. The victim stated that the other man displayed a weapon that the victim thought was a handgun and subsequently fired it at the victim. The victim was hit in the face and called 911.

Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (August 2022) Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (August 2022) loading...

Officers determined that, although any propellant can cause significant injury, the victim's injuries were the result of having been hit with pellet or BB gun bullets and not a those from a real firearm.

According to a written release from the UPD, "(an) investigator with the Criminal Investigations Division was assigned the case, and following obtaining statements, charged Eh LerDar Lay age 19 of Utica with Assault in the Second Degree."

Lay is scheduled to answer the charge in court at a later date.

Lay was also injured in the fight. Sgt. Michael Curley with the UPD confirms that the injuries suffered by Lay in the arrest photo are from the fight with the alleged victim - who was allegedly shot - and not from a gun.

No other physical injuries were reported.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

