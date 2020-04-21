Brady Gets His Guy Back, Unretired Gronk Taded to Tampa

Watch out for Tampa Bay!

Presuming (with all fingers crossed) that there is an NFL season in 2020, Tom Brady will have a very freindly old face on his new team. Likely his favorite face.

Rob Gronkowski, who isn't really that old, came out of retirement Tuesday and was promptly traded from New England to the Bucs. If you're wondering why Bill Belichick would send Gronk on his way - for a mere 4th round pick - after coming out of retirement, you should understand that if Gronk wasn't going to get to reunite with Brady, he'd happily have just stayed on the sidelines appearing in movies, shows and po-wrestling.

But, now that it's happened, WOW!

Are the Bucs the knew favorite in the NFC?

The big target tight end became Brady's favorite receiver in New England before Gronk retired after the 2018 season. While both are a bit older now (Brady will turn 43 in August, Gronk will soon be 31) Gronkowski hauled in 79 TDs and over 7,800 yards in 115 career games, and was apart of three Pats' Super Bowl titles. He also caught 12 Brady touchdowns in 14 playoff games.

According to ActionNetwork:

Prior to the Gronk trade, the Buccaneers were +1600 ($100 bet would net $1,600) to win the Super Bowl. Now that they’ve acquired Gronkowski, they’re down to +1200 at DraftKings. The Bucs are as short as 9-1 at BetMGM; they began the day at 16-1 there.