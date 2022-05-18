Breaking Bad Stars Seen At Grocery Store Near Hudson Valley

Two of the biggest stars on television were hanging out at a grocery store just outside of the Hudson Valley. Find out why they were there and where they will be next.

I can't even count how many awards Breaking Bad won let alone was nominated for. Though it only lasted about 5 seasons, it has become one of the most popular television shows in history. The show even spawned the popular prequel Better Call Saul which is currently airing new episodes on AMC. It's rumored that both Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will reprise their roles in the latest season of Better Call Saul. It looks like the set of Better Call Saul is not the only place where Walter White and Jess Pinkman are hanging out.

The two were just spotted at the Stew Leonard's store in Paramus, New Jersey promoting their mezcal brand, Dos Hombres. They met fans and signed bottles. According to Stew Leonard's they will also be visiting the Norwalk, Connecticut store today, Wednesday, May 18.

I don't know about you but I'm suddenly feeling a little thirsty and hungry for a lobster roll. I might have to make a trip to Norwalk.

