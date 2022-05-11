UPDATE: Marcy Correctional Fire ‘Worst in RMHU’s History

NOTE: This is a developing story and more information will be posted as soon as it is available.

UPDATE: 05/11/2022 1441 Authorities say there were multiple injuries following a fire at Marcy Correctional this morning.

Bryan Hluska, Vice President of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA), says the fire started at approximately 7:44am in the cell of an individual housed in the facility's Residential Mental Health Unit (RMHU).

Four corrections officers and one sergeant were treated for smoke inhalation. The inmate was hospitalized for an evaluation but at this time it is not believed that the inmate suffered any injuries.

Four of the injured were sent home; one returned to duty following treatment.

Hluska says that initial reports indicating that there were burn injuries were not correct. He says, however, that today's "fire was the worst they have seen at the Marcy RMHU's history."

The cause of the fire is not being released pending an investigation.

Original Story:

Authorities are still working an active fire investigation at a Mohawk Valley prison.

Emergency responders from multiple agencies were called to the scene of the Marcy Correctional Facility located at 9000 Old River Road in Marcy, New York. It is a medium security prison for men.

Get our free mobile app

Very few details are known at this time except that officials say that there are multiple people being treated for burns. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time.

Ambulances from more than half a dozen companies have been called to the scene.

Officials have not begun to publicly speculate on the cause of the fire.

Flops That Are Now Inexplicable Hits on Netflix These movies flopped hard in theaters. But Netflix subscribers can’t stop watching them.

Stars We Lost in 2022 See the famous icons we have had to say goodbye to in 2022, below.