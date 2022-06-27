State Prison Van Winds Up on Roof in Route 365 Crash

UPDATE: New York State Police have released information on a two vehicle crash involving a state prison transport van at the intersection of Lamphear Road and Rt. 365. Troopers say George Cramer, 79, of Rome collided with the van, which was owned by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Carmelo Catalano, 56, of Rome was driving the DOCCS owned van which wound up on its roof.

Catalano was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cramer, who was not injured, was ticketed for failure to yield.

-----------------------------------

A state prison van wound up on its roof after colliding with another vehicle in a crash near a state prison in Rome.

Not much information on the incident has been released by area police agencies but reports say the accident happened at the intersection of Route 365 and Lamphear Road at around 11:00 on Monday morning. The area where the crash occurred is just across from Mohawk Correctional Facility.

It's not known at this time if anyone was injured. There were no inmates being transported in that New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision vehicle at the time of the accident, WIBX 950 has learned.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

11 of CNY's Best Mini Golf Courses For those who don't like to take their golf game too seriously, or are just looking for a little family fun, we found 11 of the best mini golf courses in (or around) Central New York!