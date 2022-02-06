Breaking News: UPD Investigating Homicide Outside Gas Station
UPDATE: 02/06/2022 1609 The UPD is confirming that no one else was injured. WIBX has learned that a suspect was seen fleeing on Shepard Place.
UPDATE: 02/06/2022 1523 Police say they initially responded to the scene for a report of shots fired. They confirm that they have located a deceased male in the vehicle.
UPDATE: 02/06/2022 1516 The Utica Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that took place outside of the South Utica Fastrac, located at 1800 Genesee Street, at approximately 12:00noon today.
The incident is being ruled a homicide and police are now on the scene conducting a forensic investigation.
The area, according to the UPD, "will be closed for the foreseeable future."
More details will be released as soon as they are available.
Original Story:
Breaking News: Utica Police are currently on the scene of a fatal incident at the FastTrac convenience store at 1800 Genesee Street in South Utica.
According to a witness, a man in the passenger seat of a black Kia sedan is deceased. There is no one else in the vehicle.
Police are there taking photos of the vehicle and the surroundings. The nature of the incident is unknown at this time, however, a witness claimed that a group of people who arrived at the scene seemed despondent and were not allowed to approach the car.